While 1969 was a great year for the muscle car era, 1970 represented a peak for GM muscle. In 1970, GM lifted its ban on engines larger than 400-cid for the A-Body. This move resulted in a push from all divisions to fit the largest big block possible under the hood of some of their most popular muscle cars. Chevy had the Chevelle, Pontiac the GTO, and the 442 was Oldsmobile’s offering. All now available with a 454-cid or larger engine. Buick’s contribution however, the GS-455 was very competitive with all of these offerings. Wanting to stand out from the crowded segment of high-performance GM muscle, Buick decided to up the ante with the addition of a special option group and in doing so created a legendary name, the GSX.