In Your View: Hungry kids can’t wait

The Psalmist writes, "I am fearfully and wonderfully made." Critical race theorists have repeatedly said that white people have no redeeming value (Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, just to name one). I'm still reeling from shock and deep sadness after reading Rev. Erik Hoeke's virtue-signaling piece from Father's Day weekend in the Observer-Reporter ("Why We Need Critical Race Theory," June 20). The smoke of apostasy has entered the Christian religion. Christ admonished his apostles to "love one another as I have loved you." God doesn't care about white guilt or virtue-signaling. I don't know what Rev. Hoeke was taught in the seminary, and I'm not going to speculate. By the same token, I want no one to speculate about me based on an attribute over which I have no control – the color of my skin.