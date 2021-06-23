Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

In Your View: Hungry kids can’t wait

Daily Independent
 8 days ago

For the 13 million kids in the U.S. who may face hunger today, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child’s home.

www.dailyindependent.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Nutrition#Congress#Covid#Summer Ebt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidscreators.com

It's So Nice Out -- Stay Inside!

Hundreds of thousands of people are weighing in on the factors keeping kids — and especially teens — on social media instead of meeting up in real life. The tweet that ignited this particular conversation said that when older people ask: "Why don't kids go outside anymore?" the answer could be, ironically, because of the outside those older people built. And it shows a photo of a four-lane highway lined with business and chockablock with traffic. In the middle, you can make out what looks to be a teen on a bike.
Family RelationshipsRutland Herald

Disabled parenting

Parents with disabilities live in fear of discrimination in child welfare, family court, adoption and foster care proceedings. Statewide legislation could create procedural safeguards to protect children and families, whose parents or prospective parents have disabilities. Social service agencies exist in case parents need extra support. Parents with disabilities are often afraid to interact with these agencies because they sometimes take our children away from us using outright prejudice (which they call “common sense”) to justify their actions. I am a blind person, age 32, and I have no kids.
Health ServicesNewsweek

Care Can't Wait | Opinion

There are moments that can truly change the course of our lives. One of those moments is upon us. We are finally talking about care as infrastructure with investments to match. In this moment, we can truly begin reimagining what care in America could look like for millions of working families, for our children and for our older adults. We are on the verge of finally catching up to so many other countries who already invest heavily in care and whose people and economies reap the rewards of that investment.
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

OUR VIEW: Library’s importance can’t be overstated

We’re not sure you can overstate the importance of a local library, such as the LaGrange Memorial Library. The library itself serves as a gathering place. It’s a great place to find your next great novel or to research a topic for a college paper. It’s easy to lose a few hours scouring the shelves, trying to pick out the next book you should read this summer.
silvertonstandard.com

Dear Editor

Dear Editor, On Saturday June 26th 21 members from the Uncompahgre Valley Trail Riders ATV-Snowmobile Club made a trip from Ironton Park to Silverton for lunch and to visit with the local people about ATV’s having access to the streets of Silverton. We had a great day and thank the town for having a public vote instead of just closing up the town on June 20th. Rich Jakino UVTR Vice President.
U.S. Politicsarizonaprogressgazette.com

Guest Editorial: DREAMers Keep on Dreaming

The campaign to give DREAMers in-state tuition has begun again. The Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (Dream) Act was introduced in 2001 and has since then, repeatedly failed to pass. Arizona State Legislature voted earlier this year, to ask voters in November 2022 if they want to partially...
Public Safetymadison

Michael A. Walker: Incarcerated people have to find their own truth

Dear Editor: I have often wondered: Can the prison industry and criminal justice system be correctly understood? Unravelling life's mysteries and discovering life's harshest secrets are a mindset, especially for those who are, in fact, incarcerated all over the world. Every person has a right to learn from their foolish...
Green Valley, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

Why refuse?

Mr. Philip Gibeau, in his June 27 letter “What happened to us?” states that “science” and fear can be used to manipulate us and our freedoms. Sometimes science can run afoul of political, personal or religious beliefs. In 1632, Galileo claimed that the Earth rotated around the sun. He was arrested for heresy. He used “science.”
ReligionObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Why we do not need CRT

The Psalmist writes, "I am fearfully and wonderfully made." Critical race theorists have repeatedly said that white people have no redeeming value (Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, just to name one). I'm still reeling from shock and deep sadness after reading Rev. Erik Hoeke's virtue-signaling piece from Father's Day weekend in the Observer-Reporter ("Why We Need Critical Race Theory," June 20). The smoke of apostasy has entered the Christian religion. Christ admonished his apostles to "love one another as I have loved you." God doesn't care about white guilt or virtue-signaling. I don't know what Rev. Hoeke was taught in the seminary, and I'm not going to speculate. By the same token, I want no one to speculate about me based on an attribute over which I have no control – the color of my skin.
SocietyDigital Courier

Fourth of July celebrations skip history

The Fourth of July celebrates fireworks, flags and fun. History? Not so much. When Thomas Paine published his 47-page pamphlet titled “Common Sense” in January 1776, words printed on paper ruled the day. Newspapers and pamphlets were the ethernet 245 years ago. I’m sure no one used the phrase we now toss about like bytes of confetti, but Paine’s little piece of work went viral.
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

This man lived without a heart for 555 days

Who knew you could live your life to the fullest extent without a beating heart inside your body? Well, this was the case for 25-year-old Stan Larkin who managed to live almost two years without a heart. The US man had to have his heart removed from his body in...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant.’: Foster parents adopt 3 children in 7 months, ‘Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Yay! No More Mask Mandate for Students. Not So Fast Says This District

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the state's change in policy when it comes to students having to wear masks in school. Students, faculty, and employees will not be required to wear masks during the upcoming school year unless the individual districts apply their own rules or the Centers for Disease Control revises its current position. Welcome news for some New Jersey parents, who have been protesting outside the Statehouse.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.