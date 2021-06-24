Cancel
Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special to feature Vistadome coach; bookings open

By Namrata Devikar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Jun. 24—Passengers on the rail route between Pune and Mumbai can now avail of seats in a special "Vistadome" coach, on the Deccan Express Special. the Deccan Express will resume its Pune to Mumbai service on June 26, bookings for which will open on June 24. As per the Central...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
