Chandigarh eases Covid-19 night curfew: All you need to know

Jun. 24—The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday eased Covid-19 restrictions that were in place in the Union Territory to check the spread of the deadly virus. The administration on Wednesday eased the imposed night curfew by 30 minutes. The notification issued by the authorities on Wednesday said that the timing of the corona curfew has been changed to 11pm to 5am on all days. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed between 10.30pm and 5am.