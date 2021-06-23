Cancel
Public Health

Daily report shows 527 coronavirus cases plus another COVID death in Box Elder County – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO – Masked woman after receiving a vaccine. Photo by CDC on Unsplash. When the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases had ballooned to 527 in 24 hours, it explained “an issue with a server resulted in delayed reporting for ARUP.” But that issue only amounted to fewer than 40 cases. “The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet,” said UDOH spokesperson Charla Haley, “and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often.”

