Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, IA

PREP SOFTBALL: Markham's induction ceremony into AHS Softball Hall is today

By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC – Softball season was special time for Claire Markham, the former Atlantic standout who manned third base throughout her years in Trojan black and gold. “It was that tradition,” the 2007 AHS graduate and new inductee into the school’s Softball Hall of Fame. “We had a strong program. We were successful for all five years (of high school) and we just all enjoyed softball and playing every day.”

www.swiowanewssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Basketball
State
Iowa State
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Mathematics#University College#Prep Softball#Softball Hall Of Fame#National Honor Society#Creighton University#The University Of Kansas#Cass County Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...