PREP SOFTBALL: Markham's induction ceremony into AHS Softball Hall is today
ATLANTIC – Softball season was special time for Claire Markham, the former Atlantic standout who manned third base throughout her years in Trojan black and gold. "It was that tradition," the 2007 AHS graduate and new inductee into the school's Softball Hall of Fame. "We had a strong program. We were successful for all five years (of high school) and we just all enjoyed softball and playing every day."