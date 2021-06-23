Carol Jean Magnuson, a resident of Albany and formerly an almost 50-year resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Saturday, June 12, at 84 years of age. She was born on Dec. 15, 1936, in Longview, Washington, the daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Brown) Graham. Carol graduated from Lebanon High School in 1955 then attended Seattle Pacific University studying Liberal Arts and Pre-Nursing. Carol fell in love with Jack Magnuson, and they were married on April 18, 1958, at the Lebanon First Baptist Church. They lived in Corvallis, Portland, Albany, Salem and settled in Dallas in 1972. Carol and Jack moved to Albany, Oregon, just over a year ago to be closer to family.