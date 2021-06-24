Vehicle thefts in Pune on the rise after lockdown

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday evening, June 16th, on vehicle theft charges after receiving a complaint call at approximately 11:26 PM. A caller reported to the Sheriff’s Office that WILLIAM J. LEWIS had stolen a Chevrolet Suburban and then wrecked it on CR 8 and walked away. Deputies responded to the scene and found LEWIS a short time later. The subsequent investigation revealed that WILLIAM LEWIS had used a tow truck belonging to him to take and remove a Chevrolet Suburban from a mobile home park on Highway 201 South. The son of the owner of that vehicle got behind LEWIS on Baxter CR 8, and LEWIS pulled over to the side of the road. When LEWIS was confronted with having stolen the vehicle, LEWIS drove off and fled. LEWIS flipped the tow truck and Suburban in a curve on Baxter CR 8. He was accompanied in the vehicle by AMBER EADS. Both of them tried to flee the scene after wrecking, but were detained by the caller until deputies arrived a short time later. WILLIAM LEWIS sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated at Baxter Regional Medical Center. The owner of the Chevrolet suburban later arrived on scene and confirmed that it was his vehicle and that it had been stolen.