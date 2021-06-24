Cancel
Public Safety

Vehicle thefts in Pune on the rise after lockdown

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Jun. 24—After the lifting of the lockdown in the city, as many as 37 vehicles have been stolen from different parts of the city during the past one week. On Monday, five two wheelers were stolen on a single day along with a four-wheeler. On an average four vehicles are being stolen from city on a daily basis during the month of June.

