As a reminder, final exams will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 23. Please see the schedule below for times. Final exams are only for students who were asked to attend by their teacher. Final exams are all in-person and if a student fails to attend, they will receive a zero. Students in grades 7-12 will take classes remotely. Students taking the final will be excused from classes at the time of their exam but are expected to attend classes virtually before or after their exams.