Ray Cruz Castro, 35, was born on October 6, 1985, in Navasota, Texas. He passed away on June 16, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. Who was Ray Castro? He was a man that would give you his last meal and the shirt off his own back for someone that needed it. Ray was a wonderful father, son, uncle, brother, husband, and all-around friend. He was the type of person you could trust with your life and never doubt his love was completely unconditional.