Erika Jayne Shares Her Truth About Divorcing Tom Girardi After Being "Pushed" Out

By Ryan Gajewski
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split. Erika Jayne is getting real about her split from Tom Girardi. During the Wednesday, June 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 49-year-old TV personality opened up to her co-stars about deciding to move on from her marriage of 21 years. The initial discussion came during a group meal at Sutton Stracke's party and followed conversations about the topic that first began in last week's installment.

www.eonline.com
