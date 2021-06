Sources suggest that Airbus could soon use an A380 as a flying test-bed for cryogenic hydrogen tanks – AND running one of its engines on this fuel?. The news is coming from publications in France and Germany. They suggest that Airbus has selected the A380 as the aircraft to test cryogenic hydrogen tanks in flight. This would be a key step in exploring the challenges that are part of such an ambitious, but key project. Previously, Airbus planned to flight test its first hydrogen tanks in 2025. And if these stories are true, we now know the aircraft type.