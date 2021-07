The Lindley family invites all those who knew and loved our father, Blackie Lindley, to a celebration of his life. Our father passed away June 16, 2020 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were unable to have a large gathering at that time. Please come share lunch, laughs and memories with us as we honor his remarkable life on Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Addivia Event Center, 12797 Kings Valley Highway, Monmouth, Oregon.