Opulent Wireless Earbud Cases

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chanel AirPods Case Necklace is a luxury fashion product from the French brand that will offer discerning users of the Apple headphones with a way to keep them stylishly stowed. The accessory is constructed with metal and resin for the case, while the carrying strap is constructed with glass pearls and lambskin. The case comes in a black style for AirPods and a cream color for the AirPods Pro, which are both emblazoned with a rhinestone-encrusted Chanel logo on the front.

www.trendhunter.com
