Opulent Wireless Earbud Cases

The Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds is now available for just $179 from Amazon US and you can find the deal here at Amazon. The dual chipset in the Elite 85t earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. The Elite 85t also comes with the 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) for great call quality. Jabra Elite 85t will offer up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.