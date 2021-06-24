Cancel
Japan to abolish fiscal, debt advisory panel -govt officials

By Takaya Yamaguchi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
People cross a street in the Shinjuku shopping and business district in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will abolish a nearly two-decade-old panel consisting of academics and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on fixing the country's worsening finances, two government officials told Reuters.

The move comes as huge stimulus packages to combat the coroanvirus pandemic add to Japan's already huge public debt which is the largest among major industrialised nations and twice the size of its economy.

The panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan's fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans, will hold its final meeting on Thursday, the officials said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

"Given the changing environment surrounding Japan's fiscal state, we need to reset discussions," one of the officials said.

Created in 2004, the panel served as a mouthpiece for the finance ministry by warning of Japan's worsening finances and calling for the need to pevent debt issuance from ballooning.

The panel's proposals formed a basis for discussions by a group of primary dealers and bond investors on how much debt Japan can issue without disrupting markets each year.

Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, June 28

MALE -- The Maldives has received over 550,000 tourists between January and June this year, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported here Monday. The tourism ministry data showed that 555,494 tourists visited the country by mid-year, with 24.3 percent of them coming from Russia and 18 percent from India. (Maldives-Tourism-Data)
Delegates’ positive tests spur Japan panel’s call for tougher border controls

TOKYO (Reuters) -With two members of the Ugandan delegation testing positive after arriving in Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that start on July 23, organisers are seeking to soothe public concerns that delegations may bring in and spread COVID-19. At a news conference on Monday, Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of Japan’s Olympic Committee, said it was impossible to completely shut out coronavirus cases upon arrival, making it crucial for authorities to spot them at the border.
China setting pace in central bank digital currency -Japan ex-regulator Endo

TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s progress toward issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will have a huge impact on how quickly advanced economies follow suit, former top Japanese financial regulator Toshihide Endo told Reuters. Central banks have accelerated efforts to develop digital currencies to modernise financial systems. The People’s Bank...
Sudan crosses last hurdle towards debt relief – Sudanese official

(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has decided that Sudan has reached the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, a Sudanese finance ministry official said late on Monday, meaning the country can begin receiving relief on its more than $50 billion in debt. A...
Yuan eases, traders hold off on bets before U.S. data, CPC's 100th anniversary

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Tuesday, though trading was stuck in an extremely tight range as many investors moved to the sidelines awaiting key U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The ongoing plans for celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 also kept markets in check, traders said, noting that domestic financial markets were usually stable before and during key economic and political events. Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4567 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4578. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4583 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4609 at midday, 47 pips weaker than the previous late session close. While Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs report could sway the Fed's policy outlook, many analysts believe China's central bank would continue to prioritise stability in monetary policy, offering a degree of certainty to domestic financial markets. Global markets have been on edge since earlier this month after the Fed shocked traders by making a hawkish policy tilt. On Monday, the PBOC said it will make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, as authorities seek to consolidate a post-COVID-19 economic recovery. Official comments suggested that "policymaker's pessimistic expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly," analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note. "The PBOC pledged to prevent the external shocks and we reckon that preserving financial stability in China markets and filtering the spillovers of major central banks' policy shift will be one of the PBOC's key tasks in H2," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.961 from the previous close of 91.867, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4622 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4567 6.4578 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4609 6.4562 -0.07% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.04% Spot change since 2005 28.10% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.78 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.961 91.867 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4622 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6277 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
EMERGING MARKETS-Baht, rupiah under pressure as virus woes support dollar

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Thai stocks snap eight sessions of losses * Vietnam stocks hit record after GDP growth accelerates By Soumyajit Saha June 29 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit its lowest level in over a year on Tuesday while the Indonesian rupiah fell to an over two-month trough, as growing domestic coronavirus cases and broader concerns about the Delta variant kept the safe-haven U.S. dollar on firm footing. The greenback hovered just below a two-month high, as investors also awaited a U.S. jobs report slated for Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering and interest rate hikes. The baht broke the 32 mark against the dollar for the first time since May 2020, as the country battles its worst coronavirus outbreak, which threatens to pile further pressure on the tourism-reliant economy. In Indonesia, where virus cases have tripled in the last three weeks, the rupiah traded at its weakest level since April. "There is a fear of greater disruption due to the spread of the Delta variant... the risk-off mood in the market is benefiting the U.S. dollar and hurting local currencies like the baht," said Sim Moh Siong, a forex strategist with Bank of Singapore. Thailand's central bank, which has predicted the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023, said it was considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility. Recently beaten down Jakarta stocks, which slumped 1.4% on Monday, gained 0.7% to outperform their peers. President Joko Widodo said on Monday that vaccination for children aged 12-17 could start soon. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after data showed the nation's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of the year and that its trade deficit likely narrowed in June. Singapore shares fell over 1% after four consecutive sessions of gains, while South Korean stocks declined for a third straight session on concerns the more infectious Delta variant could derail the country's economic recovery. Thai stocks got some respite after eight straight days of losses and advanced 0.4%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippines sells $3 billion of global bonds to raise extra cash for budgetary support ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis points at 6.602% ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.5 basis points at 3.322% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0313 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.10 -6.58 -0.88 4.91 China -0.09 +1.03 -0.74 3.07 India +0.00 -1.52 0.00 13.11 Indonesia -0.28 -3.04 0.73 0.07 Malaysia -0.18 -3.14 -0.13 -5.20 Philippines +0.25 -1.05 -0.12 -2.94 S.Korea +0.05 -3.85 -0.39 14.46 Singapore -0.04 -1.67 -0.79 9.08 Taiwan +0.03 +2.09 0.16 19.59 Thailand -0.28 -6.46 0.38 9.37 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
China Evergrande bond investors still wary as near-term risks ease

SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group may have cleared a near-term debt hurdle with arrangements for bond payments through next March, but investors are still giving the developer a wide berth as it struggles to downsize and reduce debt. Evergrande’s dollar and yuan bonds maturing in 2025 are...
Developer China Evergrande says debt level down to 570 bln yuan

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its interest-bearing indebtedness has dropped to around 570 billion yuan ($88.23 billion), from 716.5 billion yuan at the end of 2020. The company had said early this month the debt level would drop below 600 billion yuan...
Japanese shares drop as virus variant worries hit cyclicals

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slumped on Tuesday, with weaker cyclical stocks outweighing gains in technology firms, as outbreaks of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant Delta raised concerns about a hindrance to global economic recovery. The Nikkei share average fell 0.81% to 28,812.61, while the broader Topix lost...
UPDATE 1-Thai c.bank to adjust forex rules to cope with volatility

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility, officials said on Tuesday, as the baht hit a more than 13-month low against the U.S. dollar. The adjustments include reducing foreign exchange limitations, facilitating hedging...
Philippines extends coronavirus curbs until mid-July

MANILA (Reuters) - President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday. Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have...
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht weakens, Singapore stocks fall on virus fears

* Thai stocks snap eight sessions of losses * Indonesian rupiah falls to over two-month low * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 29 (Reuters) - The Thai baht remained near a 13-month low on Tuesday, while Singapore stocks dropped to their lowest in over a month, as concerns about the economic impact of rising novel coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia hurt sentiment. The baht broke the 32-level against the U.S. dollar for the first time since May 2020, as the tourism-reliant economy struggled against the country's worst virus outbreak. The Thai central bank said on Tuesday it is considering adjusting the foreign exchange regulatory framework to help the economy better cope with volatility, a day after predicting the economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2023. A surge in the region's cases also hurt Singapore stocks , which snapped a three-day winning streak to drop to their lowest level since May 17. "Another wave of viral infections is hurting sentiment in Southeast Asia... with Singapore still under quasi lockdown a lot of institutional investors are turning bearish, and retail investors are following the signal," said Margaret Yang, a forex strategist with IG Group. Indonesia's rupiah slid to its weakest level in over two months as it faced a virus resurgence that the Red Cross said had put the country on the "edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe". Singapore-based Strait Times newspaper reported, citing sources, that Indonesia plans to impose stricter restrictions from Wednesday. Regional currencies were also pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar that hovered just below a two-month peak, as investors awaited a U.S. jobs report on Friday that could influence the Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks hit a record high after data showed the nation's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of the year, while its trade deficit narrowed. Thai stocks were also higher after eight straight sessions of losses, while Philippine shares rose to their highest in nearly two weeks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.1 basis points at 6.602% ** Top losers on the Singapore index include Genting Singapore Ltd down -2.92% and Keppel Corp down -2.86% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.71 -0.81 4.99 China -0.04 +1.07 -0.92 2.88 India -0.05 -1.57 -0.33 12.74 Indonesia -0.21 -2.97 0.05 -0.61 Malaysia -0.17 -3.13 0.21 -4.87 Philippines +0.15 -1.15 0.27 -2.56 S.Korea +0.16 -3.75 -0.46 14.38 Singapore -0.03 -1.66 -0.87 9.00 Taiwan +0.06 +2.12 0.04 19.45 Thailand -0.19 -6.38 0.46 9.46 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
S.Korean stocks end lower on Delta virus woes; all eyes on U.S. jobs data

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, hit by worries that a more infectious strain of COVID-19, the Delta variant, might derail the economic recovery, while investors awaited U.S. data later in the week. The won gained, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
China says Japanese official calling Taiwan a 'country' is serious violation

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the recent characterisation of Taiwan as a "country" by a senior Japanese official was erroneous and a serious violation. Japan's deputy defence minister on Monday warned of a growing threat posed by Chinese and Russian collaboration and said...