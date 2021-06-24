Cancel
The quiet son of Philippine democracy icons

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, scion of the country’s revered Aquino family, has died at the age of 61. While in power from 2010 to 2016, he famously took China to court over a long-running dispute involving the South China Sea, parts of which the Philippines claims as the West Philippine Sea.

#South China#Hostages#People Power#Ateneo University#Congress#Senate#Filipinos#Reproductive Health Bill#Catholic
