WeatherTalk: Betelgeuse is not likely going supernova, yet

There’s a surprising guest in the Solar System: it’s giant comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein 2014 UN271, just discovered by Penn State University astronomers in images collected between 2014 and 2018 by the Chilean Dark Energy Survey telescope. The diameter of this celestial body is estimated to be about 100 kilometers, and it can be two or three times larger than Comet Hale-Bopp, the famous record-breaking comet that lit up the sky in the 1990s. According to the calculations of experts, 2014 UN271 will reach its closest point to Earth in 2031, but since it will remain outside the orbit of Saturn, it will be too far away to be observed with the naked eye and its brightness will be similar to that. Charon, one of Pluto’s moons.