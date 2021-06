A fugitive wanted in New Hampshire is now in even bigger trouble after taking a $1.2 Million yacht on a joyride!. The fugitive, 56-year-old Robert Morris, stole the yacht from New York’s Rouses Point Marina then took it across Lake Champlain to a state park off the coast of Vermont where he was caught. Morris told cops he had permission to take the boat and claimed he was bringing it back to its owner before he was stopped by police, which the actual owner denies.