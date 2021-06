(KUTV) — Another brush fire broke out in Provo Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of South Mountain Vista Parkway around 9 p.m. Capt. Sam Armstrong with the Provo Fire Department tells 2News that when crews arrived, the fire was burning in a field. Winds fueled the flames, and firefighters were out monitoring smoldering trees which may need to be cut down.