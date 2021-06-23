Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

USDA study finds SNAP participants have a hard time eating a healthy diet

By Karina Piser
thefern.org
 13 days ago

Participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, face significant hurdles in putting nutritious food on the table each month, according to a USDA study released yesterday. The study, based on research conducted in 2018, found that 88 percent of program participants struggled to maintain a healthy diet using...

thefern.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Snap Benefits#Agriculture#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#The Thrifty Food Plan#The Urban Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
USDA
News Break
Nutrition
Related
Dietsfinchannel.com

A Diet that’s Healthy for People, and the Planet

This year’s Harvard Nutrition and Obesity Symposium took a hard look at the relationship between the individual’s dietary health and the planet’s environmental well-being. Presented by the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Harvard in partnership with the Harvard Medical School Division of Nutrition, Tuesday’s daylong virtual event brought together global experts to examine obesity and malnutrition in the context of global warming, zoonotic disease, and other agriculture-related threats.
DietsMindBodyGreen

This Is The Best Diet For Healthy Aging, According To A New Study

At mbg, we wholeheartedly believe in the power of food to enhance your health and longevity. In fact, it's something we've written about time and time again. Of course, there are a wealth of opinions in terms of which pantry staples to reach for, but a recent study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition identified a diet that might be able to promote healthy aging via epigenetics (don't worry; we'll explain what that means below).
NutritionJohnson City Press

Healthy eating tips for men

Healthy eating is important for all of us, and men are no exception. Food is more than just fuel, and eating the right amount of servings of each food group can prevent men from developing long-term diseases and keep them living longer. Here are some recommendations for men to keep in mind:
Dietspsychologytoday.com

The Importance of Healthy Food: Dieting vs. Lifestyle Change

Looking at food as a quick fix to lose weight or drop a pant size can be detrimental to mental health. There is nothing wrong with wanting and trying to lose weight (within certain standards), but this mindset should be a conscious lifestyle change. We are all guilty of using...
FitnessMiami Herald

Study finds correlation between high-fat Western diet and pain

The Western diet is associated with many ills, and now chronic pain may be added to the list. Fats provide important health benefits, but they can be too much of a good thing. Most people eat too many omega-6 fats and not enough omega-3. A new study looks at the potential for omega-6 fats’ influence on neuropathic pain in people with diabetes and other conditions.
Nutritionskinnynews.com

How Healthy is a Vegan Diet?

Experts advise that a vegan diet can be nutritionally adequate and help to prevent chronic diseases. However, someone must plan a vegan diet appropriately to gain the health benefits and avoid nutrient deficiencies. The percentage of vegans in the UK increased by 40% in 2020, according to a poll by finder.com, and a record-breaking 500,000 people signed up to Veganuary in 2021. Moreover, there were almost 10 million Americans following a plant-based diet in 2020.
FitnessScience Daily

Consuming a diet with more fish fats, less vegetable oils can reduce migraine headaches, study finds

A diet higher in fatty fish helped frequent migraine sufferers reduce their monthly number of headaches and intensity of pain compared to participants on a diet higher in vegetable-based fats and oils, according to a new study. The findings by a team of researchers from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), parts of the National Institutes of Health; and the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill, were published in the July 3 issue of The BMJ.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Manage gestational diabetes with a healthy diet

CLEVELAND, OH — Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs in pregnancy. This diabetes may risk the health of both the mother and the baby. Fortunately, this diabetes is very manageable even without medications. Expecting mothers can take a healthy diet to counter gestational diabetes.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Healthy Food May Increase Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Says

If you're like most people trying to stay healthy, there's a good chance you've made some changes to your diet. After all, being conscious of what you put into your body can be one of the best ways to avoid heart disease, diabetes, or other serious health conditions. But research out of Harvard University has shown that one type of food marketed as being good for your health may actually increase your risk of Parkinson's disease (PD). Read on to see which items you might want to cut back on.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Eating This Type of Diet Increases Your Chronic Pain Risk, New Study Finds

An estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, with individuals aged 65 and older most likely to report suffering from the condition. While there are many medications that aim to ease the burden of chronic pain once it has already developed, new research suggests that there may be a means by which you can reduce your chronic pain risk—and all it takes is a few dietary modifications.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy