Tourney Roundup Gaffny stars in relief for resilient North Andover

Surprising North Andover beat surprising Concord-Carlisle, 12-11, in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. The No. 21 Knights trailed No. 20 C-C 8-2 heading into the sixth. They took a 2-run lead with four runs in the top of the seventh and held on as the hosts pushed across one run in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Brigid Gaffny gave up just one earned run in 4.2 relief innings to get the win. Julianna Roche and Maeve Gaffny both drove in three runs.