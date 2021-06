Kyoto-based studio alphaville architects presents its ‘2mm plywood house’ as a micro living space within a densely populated urban context. with a total floor area of only 45 square meters, the dwelling stands as a more compact alternative to the typical house while still offering more space than a one-bedroom apartment. the design team introduces two different atmospheres within the tiny house by dividing the space into two zones, each with a unique relationship with its context. the first area runs through the plan in a cross-shape, with windows opening wide to draw the exterior inward. meanwhile, the second area occupies those resulting spaces left from the cross-shape of the first — these areas are defined as four atriums at each corner, drawing indirect sunlight and natural ventilation.