Festive Lakeside Fourth of July Parade planned
On Sunday, July 4, the Lakeside Association will hold its annual mass participation Fourth of July parade at noon E.D.T. All participants will line up at 11:45 EDT on Pier Street at the intersection with Lake Shore Road. Walkers and bikers will gather on the lake end of Pier Street at the intersection with Lake Shore Road. Adult driven cars and trucks will line up on Lake Shore Road northeast of the intersection with Pier Street, and will follow the parade marchers.