Click here for story

NHL

The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series. Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from...

NHLnbcsportsedge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Stanley Cup Final begins on Monday when the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are vehemently denying anything related to rumors that forward Matthew Tkachuk is looking to leave the team. Meanwhile, there is talk the Philadelphia Flyers have eyes on a number of different defensemen. One scribe looks at comparable contracts for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and thinks the deal could come down to term, and the Buffalo Sabres asking price for Jack Eichel is reportedly “crazy.” Finally, was Corey Perry almost not a part of the Montreal Canadiens playoff push?
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken mock expansion draft

The NHL will be getting a 32nd team for the 2021-22 season when the Seattle Kraken make their debut. With the NHL Expansion Draft just a few weeks away, we are going to take a look at what a potential Kraken roster might look like at the end of that expansion draft. Each team with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from the expansion draft this year) will lose one player unless they make some sort of trade with Seattle and give up additional assets. Though as we saw in the Vegas expansion draft, that might be a foolish approach for some teams.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres

@RussianMachine: Dmitrij Jaskin will reportedly be signing a two-year, 3.6 million contract with the Coyotes. Jaskin was the KHL’s MVP and leading scorer this past season. Craig Morgan: Jaskin’s agent Allain Roy said that the report is no true. A deal is not signed but the Coyotes are a top option.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Dave Hakstol could screw Philadelphia in the expansion draft

Thursday afternoon was a doozie for fans of the Philadelphia Flyers. As news broke that Seattle had named their first ever head coach, nobody saw what came next. Former bench boss for the Flyers, Dave Hakstol, had been named head coach of the Seattle Kraken. Dave Hakstol and his new...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Canadiens, Islanders, Pastrnak, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Vegas Golden Knights be big spenders again this offseason and go after one of the most high-profile trade pieces on the NHL market? Joel Armia is en route to the game between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Will he play? A couple of pending UFAs out of the New York Islanders organization have spoken about their respective futures. Finally, David Pastrnak passes along some incredibly heartbreaking news.
NHLdobberhockey.com

21 Fantasy Hockey Rambles

Every Sunday, we share 21 Fantasy Rambles from our writers at DobberHockey. These thoughts are curated from the past week’s 'Daily Ramblings'. Writers/Editors: Ian Gooding, Michael Clifford, Alexander MacLean, and Dobber. ___. 1. So, now it’s the surprising Canadiens and the defending champion Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Who...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights

“I think there’s an understanding that the Coyotes want to move on and I think the player wants to move on, too. One thing I hear about Ekman-Larsson is he needs a new start. It’s just gotten a bit stale for him and the franchise and he needs somewhere else to go to rejuvenate himself.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Fans brawl during Lightning-Islanders Game 7 (Video)

A brawl took place in the lower bowl of Amalie Arena during Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on Friday. The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will take place this upcoming Monday, and we know that the Montreal Canadiens will be participating thanks to their Game 6 victory in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canadiens had to wait for their opponents, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the New York Islanders for Game 7 on Friday night.
NHLmyq105.com

10 Crazy Stats About The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 7 Win

How about those Bolts? The Tampa Bay Lightning have made it again to NHL Stanley Cup finals. They’ll take on the Montreal Canadiens in a best of 7 series that kicks off Monday night at Amalie Arena. How big was this win? Check out these stats!. Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to...
NHLtrentonian.ca

STANLEY CUP PREVIEW: Breaking down the Habs-Lightning series

MONTREAL CANADIENS 24-21-11, 4th place in North, 16-5 in playoffs. VS. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 36-17-3, 3rd place in Central, 16-6 in playoffs. Game 2: Wednesday, 8 p.m. Game 4: Mon. July 5, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal. *Game 5: Wed. July 7, 8 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay. *Game...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors of the Week: Fleury, Tkachuk, Voracek, Kane, More

Taking a look at some of the bigger NHL news and rumors stories covered this week, the idea behind a rumors summary is to provide a rundown of the more pressing speculation or shed a bit more insight into earlier reports. What’s changed since we first covered the buzz? Can we shoot down some of these rumors now? Or, is there more to the story than was first reported?
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Should he Stay or Should he Go? How a Dylan Strome Trade Would Look for the Chicago Blackhawks

Dylan Strome found himself a bit of a home in Chicago’s middle-six forward group since being acquired by the club in 2018. In his 156 games with Chicago, he has scored 38 goals and 68 assists for 106 points. Being in the Windy City with his good friend and former junior teammate, Alex DeBrincat, unlocked his true potential in today’s league. Three seasons later and the 24-year-old forward finds himself subject to trade rumours. Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach should both be ready to play come training camp this fall. They will likely take the top two spots on the centre depth chart. Strome probably becomes a third line forward in this scenario, but it isn’t a total lock.
NHLdobberhockey.com

Top 10 Fantasy Hockey Questions This Summer

With the Stanley Cup final about to get underway, most NHL teams and fantasy leagues are already looking ahead to this summer. In one of my dynasty cap leagues made up of Dobber forum members, our trading re-opens next week, our deadline to cut down to 30 keepers is July 22 and our prospect draft begins August 3. League members have been consistently updating their trade block in anticipation of the big day, and it won't be unusual to see numerous trades on the first few days.
NHLYardbarker

The Upside for Canadiens of Facing Lighting in Stanley Cup Final

Maybe Kucherov did get injured in Game 6 against the New York Islanders, maybe not. Regardless, he returned for the series clincher, meaning the Canadiens should expect an even more potent offense than the one that scored 180 goals during the regular season, compared to 158 by the Habs. There...
NHLstockmarketpioneer.com

Series difference; why Canadiens, Lightning will win

What will be the biggest difference in the Stanley Cup Final?. Sean Leahy, NHL writer: The question right now isn’t whether Montreal can slow the Lightning’s offensive depth. It’s whether Tampa Bay’s weapons can breakthrough against the Canadiens. What the Habs have done to opposing stars is no fluke. We have three rounds worth of evidence. It was the William Nylander and Jason Spezza show for the Maple Leafs in the First Round because Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner could not lead the way. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blake Wheeler, and Kyle Connor couldn’t do much with Mark Scheifele already out in the Second Round. Mark Stone, “The Misfit Line,” and Max Pacioretty were kept pretty quiet with a trip to the Cup Final on the line.