Wearing your heart on your sleeve: Locals grieving damage to the La Sals launch t-shirt fundraiser
Many Moab residents and visitors have watched the progress of the Pack Creek Fire with a sense of sorrow and loss, wondering how their favorite trails and natural refuges in the mountains will look when the fire is over. Laura Borichevsky has lived in Moab for three years, and for her, the mountains are like a piece of her former home in the Northwest. She has enjoyed camping in the La Sals, watching sunrises and sunsets.