Cedar Falls runs softball win streak to seven games
CEDAR FALLS – Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Falls rallied for four runs to complete a doubleheader sweep of Dubuque Senior Wednesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Mississippi Valley Conference softball action. The Tigers won the games 11-3 and 5-3. Winning pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen led off that sixth with a solo home run to left-center. Myah Brinker followed with a double before Sydney Barnett tied the game with an RBI-single.wcfcourier.com