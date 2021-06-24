Cancel
Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls runs softball win streak to seven games

By COURIER STAFF REPORT
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

CEDAR FALLS – Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Falls rallied for four runs to complete a doubleheader sweep of Dubuque Senior Wednesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Mississippi Valley Conference softball action. The Tigers won the games 11-3 and 5-3. Winning pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen led off that sixth with a solo home run to left-center. Myah Brinker followed with a double before Sydney Barnett tied the game with an RBI-single.

