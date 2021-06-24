Cancel
Technology

Digital identity verification spend to reach $16.7 billion in 2026

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending on digital identity verification by businesses will reach $16.7 billion in 2026, from $9.4 billion in 2021, Juniper Research finds. Digital identity verification is where identity is checked using digitally verifiable elements, such as selfie scans, address checks and knowledge-based authentication. This 77% growth will be fuelled by the rapidly growing need to digitally onboard users, which has accelerated during the pandemic.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
#Digital Identity#Mobile Network#Juniper Research
