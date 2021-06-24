Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn's transfer acceptance rate drops below 5% this year, a record low

By Kevin Bryan
thedp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn's transfer acceptance rate dropped to a historic low this year, following an unprecedented application cycle. Penn made offers of admission to about 165 of the more than 3,500 students who applied to transfer to Penn this year, according to Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions Sara Cohen, putting the acceptance rate at just under 5%. Those receiving acceptance letters in May had to make their decision to matriculate by June 1.

www.thedp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Penn, PA
Education
City
Penn, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard University#Temple University#Emory University#Mathematics#Harvard Crimson#Princeton#Cornell#Wharton#Latina#Rising College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.