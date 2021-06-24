Penn's transfer acceptance rate drops below 5% this year, a record low
Penn's transfer acceptance rate dropped to a historic low this year, following an unprecedented application cycle. Penn made offers of admission to about 165 of the more than 3,500 students who applied to transfer to Penn this year, according to Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions Sara Cohen, putting the acceptance rate at just under 5%. Those receiving acceptance letters in May had to make their decision to matriculate by June 1.www.thedp.com