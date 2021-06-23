What’s Going on With Donkey Kong?
This year’s E3 conference brought with it a tidal wave of announcements and emotions. Rumored games like Metroid Dread, which fans had given up hope of ever seeing in the flesh, showed up to show off. Long dormant franchises like the GBA-era Advance Wars have been revitalized for a new splash in the modern era. BOTW 2 also finally got its long-deserved update. Among these iconic Nintendo characters and series, one particular figure, a certain ape, has been reported missing from the same limelight. None other than Mario’s rival of generations past (yes, we know that the original is actually the current’s grandfather) Donkey Kong was oddly absent from any pieces of news and updates.www.gaminginstincts.com