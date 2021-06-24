Cancel
Bivalent DNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine induces strong humoral and cellular immunity in mice

By Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta, Ph.D.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of UK-based scientists has developed and validated a DNA vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that encodes both spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) and nucleocapsid of the virus as vaccine immunogens. The vaccine demonstrates high potency in stimulating antibody-mediated and cell-mediated immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 and...

www.news-medical.net
