Question: “This school year was crazy and different in many ways. Looking back on it, how do you feel?”. “I feel drained and have lost motivation to do much of anything important, and for my schooling I feel cheated by Two Rivers high school and the Snoqualmie school district as a whole. I’m in the CEO program so I have felt a big difference, however the assistance at Bellevue College itself feels lacking too. Personally, I haven’t felt like Bellevue College has done much to help with the past year. And my partner Thia ho is in running start can also attest to its difficultly this past school year, and the lack of support.”