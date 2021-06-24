Sarasota Police to Donate More than 100 Items to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.

We have crossed into June, and the official start of Summer is ahead of us. School is wrapping up for the year, things are opening up from the pandemic, and you are sitting looking at the summer months ahead with a furrowed brow. You might not want to take those long trips quite yet with the uncertainties still in some locations, and cruises aren’t an option, the crowded amusement park still just a bit offputting after quarantine – what are you to do? We have a few ideas for day trips here on the Suncoast to help break up the monotony and get you out and enjoying some of the most amazing spots within a short drive of our Suncoast communities.