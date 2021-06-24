Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Police to Donate More than 100 Items to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.

By Suncoast Post Staff
Posted by 
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Items include riding lawn mowers, electric blowers, drills, table saws, a jackhammer, hedge clippers, and more. The more than 100 items being donated have a total value between $8,000 and $10,000. The items being donated from the Sarasota Police Department to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches will be used in their thrift stores. In 1987, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. opened thrift stores to sell surplus donated items. Stores are located throughout Florida in Live Oak, Ocala, Leesburg, Homosassa, Spring Hill, and Dunedin. The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. is to provide financial support, goodwill, and community involvement for the boys and girls served by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.

www.suncoastpost.com
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
760
Followers
573
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Spring Hill, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
City
Homosassa, FL
City
Ocala, FL
City
Live Oak, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Police#Charity#The Youth Ranches#Sarasota Police Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 6.18 – 6.27

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are a few ideas for things to do around the area this week of June 18, – June 25, 2021!. Get ready for an annual tradition this coming weekend. The Downtown Venice Craft Festival will be held outside this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the best crafters in the nation will be converging on Venice to showcase their wares. From stained glass, photography, personalized products, and so much more for children, dogs, and for a range of occasions. Get out and enjoy the amazing weather and sunshine as you stroll amongst the booths to find the perfect home accessory or maybe a little gift for a special occasion you have coming up. Look forward to seeing you out there this weekend!
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Water Safety on The Suncoast – Tips to Remember

We here on the Suncoast are fortunate to enjoy the natural wonders of many bodies of water. From the ocean, water parks, and home pools, we are all about the aquatic life keeping us cool, exercised, and entertained during our long summer months. This relationship with the water means that we must all consider water safety in some form or another to ensure that all family and friends have safe days out enjoying these amazing options. So as we launch into summer, we have compiled some simple to remember tips to ensure everyone has a safe summer out in the waters of the Suncoast.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Celebrate Father’s Day at Mattison’s Sunday, June 20th

Sarasota and Bradenton, FL (June 8, 2021) – All three Mattison’s Restaurants will be open on Father’s Day serving special Brunch and Dinner Menus, featuring chef-inspired creations and guy-inspired fun! Anyone who dines at Mattison’s or gets their meal to-go can also enter to win one of the spectacular prizes Mattison’s is giving away to celebrate all the dads in your life.
Myakka City, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

SUMMER FLING! Fundraiser to Help Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City

Join us for live music by Bri Rivera, food, drinks, dozens of raffles donated by local businesses, and a 50/50 drawing. While you are there enjoy a meet and greet with some of the FANS animals and be sure to enter the pool tournament with first and second place prize packages. The Sanctuary needs to raise funds to address flooding issues in some of the animal pastures during rainy season. The donations will be used to raise the feed area in the Kangaroo yard as well as raise the area behind the horse stalls which is becoming dangerous for the horses. To learn more about the event please visit: HERE.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Suncoast Science Center Unlocking STEAM Education for Underserved Students

Engineering, technology, and math disciplines are among the least diverse industries. Researchers argue that a combination of preconceptions, stereotypes, and cost barriers keep many students from fulfilling their potential as scientists. Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab (SSC) has recently increased their efforts to open pathways for underserved students to discover the world of science.
Florida StatePosted by
SuncoastPost

The Other Side of Tallahassee

Tallahassee: State capital. Florida State University. Government everywhere. That was my impression—so when I was asked to drive a few hours north to do an article about it, I didn’t know how I possibly could find anything new or unique to write home about. Boy, was I wrong!. Our hotel...
Dunedin, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Caladesi Island State Park – A hidden gem in the Tampa Bay Area

Ever since Siesta Beach was named the #1 beach in 2011 and 2017 on Dr. Beach’s Best Beaches in the U.S I have watched every year to catch his new list. This year only two Florida beaches made the cut, Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin is #7 and St. George State Park in the Panhandle is #4. Caladesi made #1 on the list back in 2008. Since the panhandle is a bit of a 6-hour drive, I decided to check out Caladesi on Memorial Day weekend. I had never been there so I thought it was a good time to take a ride to Dunedin.
TravelPosted by
SuncoastPost

Five Days Trips to Get Summer Started With a Flourish Here on the Suncoast

We have crossed into June, and the official start of Summer is ahead of us. School is wrapping up for the year, things are opening up from the pandemic, and you are sitting looking at the summer months ahead with a furrowed brow. You might not want to take those long trips quite yet with the uncertainties still in some locations, and cruises aren’t an option, the crowded amusement park still just a bit offputting after quarantine – what are you to do? We have a few ideas for day trips here on the Suncoast to help break up the monotony and get you out and enjoying some of the most amazing spots within a short drive of our Suncoast communities.
Bradenton, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

It’s Simply Black and White – Leah and Monyay

“Mom, you’ve got to see this video that has gone viral of my former co-worker. But I’m warning you to prepare yourself because you will cry”. My daughter who is pop culture savvy recommends all sorts of videos and keeps me up-to-date on what’s happening in the world of “Who Cares”. This time I cared because the story of Leah and her newly adopted daughter Monyay was literally all over the news – both local and national!