Sarasota Police to Donate More than 100 Items to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.
Items include riding lawn mowers, electric blowers, drills, table saws, a jackhammer, hedge clippers, and more. The more than 100 items being donated have a total value between $8,000 and $10,000. The items being donated from the Sarasota Police Department to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches will be used in their thrift stores. In 1987, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. opened thrift stores to sell surplus donated items. Stores are located throughout Florida in Live Oak, Ocala, Leesburg, Homosassa, Spring Hill, and Dunedin. The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc. is to provide financial support, goodwill, and community involvement for the boys and girls served by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, Inc.www.suncoastpost.com