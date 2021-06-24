2021 Training Survey

The Central Massachusetts Regional Public Health Alliance, Fallon Health, The Hanover Insurance Group and UMass Memorial Health invite you to participate in the 2021 Greater Worcester Community Health Needs Assessment (CHA) Survey. A CHA is conducted every three years to help us understand key problems that impact health and to assess the strengths of our community. The last CHA was completed in 2018. In this process, your voice and input is vital. If you live in Worcester or the surrounding towns of Grafton, Millbury, Shrewsbury and West Boylston, please participate by completing this short, voluntary and anonymous survey that will take just a few minutes. Our goal is to collect a large number of responses, which represent the diversity of our community(s). Findings of this survey will be documented in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment to be published in the Fall of this year and will be available in print and online on our respective websites.