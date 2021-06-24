Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

2021 Training Survey

By Alan Ferguson
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many organizations deliver safety training. That difference is apparent in the results of the 2021 Training Survey, conducted in March by Safety+Health. Around 57% of the 345 respondents said they are using virtual classroom or webcast training as at least one of their delivery methods. That’s up from 26% of the 473 respondents in the 2020 survey.

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Training#Safety Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Educationctemag.com

Training on demand

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, online, or virtual, machinist training was well established. But demand grew as in-person instruction was restricted, and interest will continue to flourish after herd immunity is achieved. For the past decade, Mazak Corp. has offered online, on-demand training in addition to instructor-led courses at its...
Economyaiche.org

2021 AIChE Salary Survey

The 2021 AIChE biennial salary survey was deployed in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, after months of massive job loss and pay cuts, with businesses across the country struggling to stay afloat during mandated shutdowns and restrictions. Nevertheless, the results of the 2021 survey reveal positive growth for the chemical engineering profession in the U.S. The median annual salary for participants of the 2021 survey is $138,500 — an almost 10% increase over the 2019 median salary of $126,000.
Career Development & Adviceeveryaction.com

Training & Support

Looking for resources on making the most of EveryAction? You're in the right place. Implementing a new tool for your team has never been easier, with free resources for getting everyone up-to-speed.  Getting Started is a collection of free onboarding resources designed to help new users manage their transition to...
Jobslawrence.edu

PCDA Professional Development Survey

Reminder: The PCDA Professional Development Subcommittee wants to know about the development work you and your colleagues are doing related to diversity and inclusion—and what opportunities you’d like to see. This information will help the subcommittee identify current areas of interest and need related to diversity and inclusion programming, as...
YogaLone Peak Lookout

The Training Corner

Q: Hi Pat! I have been training since I enlisted in the U.S. Army back in 1976. As an entrepreneur of sorts with passions in life that continue to evolve, I am actually looking forward to the next couple decades. You always encourage your readers to take a lifespan approach...
Charitiesworkerscompensation.com

OSHA Training Grants for Nonprofits, Updates to OSHA's N95 mask FAQs and More

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Nonprofit organizations can now apply for two OSHA grants focused on training efforts. The first grant opportunity requires applicants to develop workplace safety and health training that centers around infectious diseases. The second grant opportunity is for the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program which has three funding categories: Targeted Topic Training, Training and Educational Materials Development and Capacity Building.
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

Grassroots survey

Have you ever wanted to have a true voice in your community? A say so in some of the education and programming offered here? Here’s your chance! This time of year, the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES) asks citizens like you to help us by completing a survey that asks their opinion on such matters.
Milford, PApikecountycourier.com

Diversity group ditches survey

Milford. The results of a community survey sent out by the Delaware Valley School District’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee will not be used. Cory Homer, the DV school board member who chairs the committee, declined to share the results with the public. “The survey results have not been aggregated...
Jobsomep.org

Manufacturing Skills Standards Survey

The Oregon Department of Education is seeking input on the skills desired of entry-level job candidates in the Manufacturing sector. Your feedback will be used to update the standards that career and technical education (CTE) teachers and faculty in Oregon consult when designing coursework. The survey asks you to rate...
Lebanon, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: Participate in survey if asked

Lebanon Community School District will conduct a survey of residents after the July Fourth holiday. The goal is to collect information about our school facilities and their maintenance needs. Please take part in the survey if contacted. Our school facilities are a source of pride and use by the Lebanon...
Economycgiar.org

Training Analyst

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, known by its Spanish acronym, CIMMYT®, is a not-for-profit agricultural research for development organization with partners in over 100 countries. Please refer to our website for more information: www.cimmyt.org. CIMMYT is seeking a dynamic, self-motivated, and service-oriented professional for the position of Training...
Worcester, MAshrewsburyma.gov

Community Health Assessment Survey

The Central Massachusetts Regional Public Health Alliance, Fallon Health, The Hanover Insurance Group and UMass Memorial Health invite you to participate in the 2021 Greater Worcester Community Health Needs Assessment (CHA) Survey. A CHA is conducted every three years to help us understand key problems that impact health and to assess the strengths of our community. The last CHA was completed in 2018. In this process, your voice and input is vital. If you live in Worcester or the surrounding towns of Grafton, Millbury, Shrewsbury and West Boylston, please participate by completing this short, voluntary and anonymous survey that will take just a few minutes. Our goal is to collect a large number of responses, which represent the diversity of our community(s). Findings of this survey will be documented in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment to be published in the Fall of this year and will be available in print and online on our respective websites.
Healthhickorync.gov

Community survey for adults with disabilities

As the City of Hickory continues work on the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities Study, adults (ages 18+) with disabilities are invited to provide their important feedback on resources and opportunities in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, and Alexander counties. This survey will give respondents an opportunity to share important...
Bremen, INPilot-News

Participate in Bremen Park Master Survey

BREMEN, Indiana – The Bremen Park and Recreation Department has started the planning process to update its 5-year parks master plan. The updated plan will help the Town establish a cohesive vision, address today’s challenges, and identify priorities that enhance the Town’s parks and recreation system. This Plan will not...
Stony Brook, NYEast Hampton Star

Hospital's L.G.B.T.Q.+ Survey Is Online

Stony Brook Medicine has begun conducting a survey of the health needs of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community, the first such on Long Island. The survey is expected to be a crucial cog in shaping the future of the Island's first comprehensive L.G.B.T.Q.+ Health Center, named for the Southampton activist Edie Windsor, which will open this month.
Internetmax983.net

Residents Encouraged to Complete Broadband Survey

A new Regional Broadband Initiative launched by Michiana Area Council of Governments produced a survey to gather public opinion on connectivity issues. The survey is expected to help leaders identify areas where broadband connections are weak or nonexistent. The survey is available online at www.macog.com/broadband. It will remain open until...
Alamance County, NCburlingtonnc.gov

NC Broadband Survey

Alamance County has broadband gaps that keep people in our community from being able to easily and efficiently access high speed internet services like telehealth, remote learning, and remote work. Sometimes the gaps are technology. Sometimes the gaps are economic. Help the NC Department of Information Technology find the gaps...
Petersburg, VAvsu.edu

Training & Development

Continued success as an employee is dependent upon the participation and completion of training and development programs. This section highlights the various programs that we offer to help strengthen your abilities.
Societythefreepress.ca

Fernie Pride launches inclusivity survey

The Fernie Pride Society wants to know about the experiences of the LGBTQ2+ community living in the Elk Valley. The society has launched a confidential online survey that is open to everyone including the LGBTQ2+ community, their allies, families members, coworkers, educators and healthcare professionals that gathers information on what it’s like to live and work in the Elk Valley as someone that’s queer, questioning or adjacent to the community.
Adams County, WIWiscnews.com

Adams County releases health survey

Adams County Health & Human Services-Division of Public Health, Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics, SSM Health, and Aspirus offer a Community Health Assessment survey to help identify the health issues and progress that made since the last survey in 2017 and to help lay out priorities for the development of a Community Health Improvement Plan.