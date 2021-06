Seven area athletes from three schools were selected to play on the South Team in this year’s edition of the District 10 All-Star Showcase. Greenville leads the way with four, as the Trojans had Ross Swartz, Brayden Difrischia, Lane Fry and Isaac Sasala selected to the team. Lakeview had two players selected, those being Lane Barber and Damon Kerr, while […]