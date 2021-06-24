Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper.

By 8:30 a.m., Apple Daily’s final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city’s newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

In recent years, the newspaper has become increasingly outspoken, criticizing Chinese and Hong Kong authorities for limiting the city’s freedoms not found in mainland China and accusing them of reneging on a promise to protect them for 50 years after the 1997 handover from Britain.

The pressure on the paper — and Hong Kong’s civil liberties — increased after authorities responded to massive protests in 2019 with a sweeping national security law — used in the arrests of the newspaper employees — and revamped Hong Kong’s election laws to keep opposition voices out of the legislature.

“This is our last day, and last edition, does this reflect the reality that Hong Kong has started to lose its press freedom and freedom of speech?” said an Apple Daily graphic designer, Dickson Ng. “Why does it have to end up like this? Why is there not going to be the Apple (Daily) newspaper any more in Hong Kong?”

To a big applause, associate publisher Chan Pui-man told staff who gathered around the newsroom Wednesday night: “You’ve done a great job, everyone!” Apple Daily printed 1 million copies for the final edition, up from the usual 80,000. While pro-democracy media outlets still exist online, it was the only print newspaper of its kind left in the city.

On Wednesday night, over 100 people stood outside Apple Daily’s office building in the rain to show their support, as employees worked on the final edition, taking photographs and shouting words of encouragement.

In the early hours of Thursday, residents in the city’s Mong Kok neighborhood in the working-class Kowloon district began lining up hours before the paper hit the stands.

Thursday’s edition splashed an image of an Apple Daily employee in the office waving at supporters surrounding the building, with the headline “Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain, ‘We support Apple Daily.’”

Apple Daily’s closure marks a “dark day for press freedom in Hong Kong,” said Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Asian Law.

“Without Apple Daily, Hong Kong is less free than it was a week ago. Apple Daily was an important voice, and it seems unlikely that any other media outlet will be able to fill its shoes, given growing restrictions on free speech and freedom of the press,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter that the national security law is being used to curtail freedom and punish dissent.

The forced closure by Hong Kong authorities “is a chilling demonstration of their campaign to silence all opposition voices,” Raab said.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr called the closure a “hard blow against press freedom in Hong Kong.”

“In our view this is another sign that pluralism, freedom of opinion and freedom of the press in Hong Kong are subject to erosion, which can particularly be seen since the National Security Law came into force,” Adebahr said.

It was the first time the national security law had been used against journalists for something they published.

More than 100 people, including the city’s most outspoken pro-democracy advocates, have been arrested under the security legislation. They include media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded Apple Daily in 1995. Many others have fled abroad.

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Hong Kong Police#Ap#Apple Daily#Chinese#British#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Country
China
Related
Law EnforcementBirmingham Star

Former Apple Daily Staffer Arrested at Hong Kong Airport - Reports

Local news outlets in Hong Kong say a former columnist at the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper has been arrested while trying to leave the city. Hong Kong police issued a report saying a 57-year-old man, whose name was not released, had been arrested at the airport Sunday night and charged under the national security law for suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security.
Advocacywsau.com

Hong Kong police refuse permission for rally to mark handover

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong police on Monday denied permission for a rally on July 1, the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule, citing coronavirus restrictions, the organisers said. Tens of thousands of residents have traditionally marched on July 1 to demand everything from...
Chinatalesbuzz.com

Hong Kong pro-democracy media buckles under China pressure

The continued targeting of pro-democracy journalists and publications is sending a chilling message to Hong Kong’s media, with experts warning of a devastating impact on press freedom in the city. The BBC’s Andreas Illmer reports. On Sunday night, police announced that they had arrested a former senior journalist with the...
Chinaatlanticcitynews.net

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
Marketsdailymagazine.news

Editor of shuttered Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper arrested

The former managing editor of the English edition of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper, was arrested at the Hong Kong airport on charges of collusion, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: Apple Daily shuttered last week following the freezing of its assets under China's national security law. Stay on...
Chinainews.co.uk

Hong Kong exile Joey Siu on Apple Daily closure: ‘Goodbye to the city we once knew’

As the lights go off at Apple Daily’s headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong officially waves goodbye to one of the city’s most popular papers. I grew up in a strict household in Taikoo on Hong Kong Island, where my tiger grandmother would not allow me to read anything except textbooks or newspapers. Unlike other kids at school who who relaxed at the park or played video games after school, my brother and I were always told to do our schoolwork and read.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
EconomyThe Guardian

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, symbol of pro-democracy movement, to close

Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, will shut down online at midnight on Wednesday and print its final edition on Thursday, in a move observers fear signals the death knell for press freedom in the territory. The paper and its activist founder, Jimmy Lai, had become symbols of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares

BANGKOK (AP) — The military takeover in Myanmar has given the junta full control of the country’s lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining, providing it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, researchers said Tuesday. A flareup in fighting around the mines in Hpakant, in remote Kachin state, also is adding...
RestaurantsPosted by
Times Leader

New coronavirus rules enacted for Moscow restaurants

MOSCOW (AP) — Restaurants and cafes in Moscow on Monday began requesting that patrons provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test as the Russian capital faces a surge of new infections. According to a decision by city authorities last week, all Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars must only...
MilitaryPosted by
Times Leader

Ukraine, NATO launch joint Black Sea drills

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and NATO on Monday launched Black Sea drills that will involve dozens of warships, an exercise that follows last week’s incident with a British destroyer off Crimea. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of...
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Most US stocks fall, but tech gains nudge Wall Street higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Most U.S. stocks are edging lower on Monday, but strength for several big tech companies is nevertheless nudging indexes a bit further into record heights. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading after bouncing between small gains and losses through the morning. It’s coming off an all-time high set on Friday as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.