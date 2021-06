Home » News » Stranger of Paradise Corrupted – Final Fantasy Demo Not Working. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin just got a demo for the PS5 and, unfortunately, it appears to be corrupted and is currently not working. After Square Enix’s E3 conference, the demo for the game became officially available for PS5 players. However, many players have been reporting that they are unable to play it. Developer Team Ninja says that they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. Since the demo is only available for a limited time – until June 24th – we are hoping that a fix is imminent and that players will be able to play it soon.