Caitlyn Jenner Nearly Drops Her Drinks After Running To Starbucks In LA — See Photo

By Jessica Wang
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The California governor hopeful experienced some spillage during a Starbucks run with her pups. Caitlyn Jenner experienced a bit of a fumble during a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on June 23. The Olympic gold medalist, 71, nearly dropped her coffee and tea order while attempting to unlock the car door. Caitlyn’s iced tea order managed to spill over a bit in the cupholder but the hot coffees appeared to have been salvaged, seen in the PHOTO HERE.

