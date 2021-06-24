Cancel
Lewiston, ID

Lewiston Grocery Outlet Kicks Off 11th Annual 'Independence From Hunger Food Drive' Campaign

Big Country News
Big Country News
 6 days ago
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, June 23, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market launched its 11th Annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive, to combat food insecurity and support families in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities throughout America. From June 23 to July 31, 2021, Lewiston Grocery Outlet is teaming up with Idaho FoodBank, to collect food and cash donations in-store and online.

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
