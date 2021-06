Change the Ref, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about mass shootings, subtly involved former NRA president David Keene in an anti-gun violence advertisement. On recommendation from Change the Ref, the prominent gun rights activist alongside another gun advocate, John Lott, gave a speech about the importance of the Second Amendment and the issues with universal background checks to what they thought was a class graduating from high school. Instead, the 3,000 empty chairs that faced the speakers during the speech represented the 3,044 student victims of gun violence from that year.