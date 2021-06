Boy Scouts of America has a motto, “Prepared for Life.” The organization was created in 1910 to provide hands-on learning opportunities to promote growth and self-awareness in life. According to Scouting.org, the Boy Scouts of America remains one of the most prominent youth development programs in the U.S., with more than 2.2 million members between the ages of 5 and 21, according to Scouting.org.