Rosalind Franklin University employee Gary Oltmans contributes a total of $2,475 to Democratic Party candidate Lauren A. Underwood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding was one of the harshest critics of the Republican-backed election bills this year that added more obstacles to voting. Now he's running to oversee elections in Arizona as one of the growing number of candidates seeking to become the next secretary of state. "What we're seeing across this state and across this country is an attack on our democracy," Bolding said Friday during a taping of Politics Unplugged.