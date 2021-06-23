Cancel
Elections

Rosalind Franklin University employee Gary Oltmans contributes a total of $2,475 to Democratic Party candidate Lauren A. Underwood

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 12 days ago

Rosalind Franklin University employee Gary Oltmans has contributed a total of $2,475 to Democratic Party candidate Lauren A. Underwood, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC). There were at least 21 contributions made to political candidates and committees by Rosalind Franklin University employees, 90.5 percent of which have gone to Democratic...

lakecountygazette.com
