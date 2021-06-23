New York court blocks Damon Dash from selling Reasonable Doubt NFT – for now
A judge in New York yesterday issued a temporary restraining order telling Damon Dash that he is currently “restrained and enjoined from altering in any way, selling, assigning, pledging, encumbering, contracting with regard to, or in any way disposing of any property interest in [Jay-Z’s debut album] ‘Reasonable Doubt’, including its copyright and including through any means, such as auctioning a non-fungible token (‘NFT’) reflecting such interests”. So that’s him told.completemusicupdate.com