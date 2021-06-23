New York court blocks Damon Dash from selling Reasonable Doubt NFT – for now

On the season premiere of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” some familiar faces relocated to Atlanta. Mendeecees and Yandy have relocated from New York to get a fresh start now that Mendeecees is out of prison. For Mendeecees, it just made sense to raise the children in the south. Plus, he wants to keep them as far away as possible from the street life. Yandy is happy with this because she is now closer to her father. They haven’t lived in the same city in about 20 years.