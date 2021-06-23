Sony acquires majority stake in Alamo Records

Sony Music has acquired a majority stake in Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo Records. As part of the deal, Alamo will become an imprint of the major record company. “We are very excited to bring Todd and his label, Alamo, to our company”, says Sony Music boss Rob Stringer. “He has always been a visionary in an area of music that is now front and centre of pop culture globally, so we are delighted to add his experience and expertise to our creative strategy. We welcome him, his artists and his team to Sony Music and will provide all the partnership he needs to take the label to even greater heights”.