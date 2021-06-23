Cancel
Music

Erland Cooper buries new album on Orkney until 2024 release

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErland Cooper has signed to Decca’s Mercury KX imprint and announced his new album. You wanna listen to that album? Sure, you just have to wait until 2024. Unless you can find the master tapes yourself. You will have to travel to a remote island and dig them up though.

completemusicupdate.com
George Mackay Brown
