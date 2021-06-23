Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

One Liners: Lorde, Damon Albarn, Tyler The Creator, more

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Barry Blue has sold his production royalties linked to the catalogue of 1970s funk band Heatwave – including 1976 hit ‘Boogie Nights’ – to One Media IP. “I am extremely proud of my work with Heatwave and look forward to working with One Media IP to ensure that the legacy and integrity of the catalogue is preserved and future-proofed in the best way possible”, says Blue. “It’s hard to believe I am now looking back at a 50-plus year career, and with this new partnership I hope to ensure that my music will be heard for generations to come”.

completemusicupdate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Tyler The Creator
Person
Damon Albarn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Warner Chappell#Blue#Warner Music#Wea#European#Emp#Wmg#Managing Director#Antifragile Music#Dutchman#Wusyuname#Mogwai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicKESQ

Tyler, the Creator releases new album

Tyler, the Creator has released a new album, “Call Me If You Get Lost.”. He announced the news on Twitter, saying it’s “out now.”. The album is a follow-up to the rapper’s 2019 album “IGOR,” which won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The new album had been...
Beauty & FashionComplex

The Best Tyler, The Creator Outfits

Ever since Tyler, The Creator rocked that heather grey Supreme box logo hoodie for his first live TV performance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, his reputation as a style icon has been crystallized. Compared to his rap peers, Tyler was never one to dress himself in crazy amounts of...
Musickrcu.org

Tyler, The Creator, 'Lumberjack'

Throughout his career, Tyler, the Creator has ebbed and flowed between the melodic and the abrasive, bouncing back and forth with deft ease. "Lumberjack" is the lead single from Tyler's recently-announced upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, slated for release on June 25. The track leans on the darker side of his artistic spectrum; it's discomforting, expanding upon the sounds of 2019's Igor and calling back to his first two albums, Goblin and Wolf. At its core, it's a track about being in your bag that's carried by the refrain: "Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out." The braggadocio is infectious. If the album's anything like the single, we'll have the perfect soundtrack for a summer of mayhem.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Tyler, The Creator “Corso”

Tyler, The Creator is for the kids in his Call Me If You Get Lost‘s new video, directed by himself. Hot off his BET Awards performance, Tyler entertains a kid’s birthday party for a friend’s son. With DJ Drama on the ones and twos and the parents looking in disbelief, Wolf Haley performs his disorderly set before an emotional breakdown. Encore!
Musichazard-herald.com

Damon Albarn announces new solo album

Damon Album will release his second solo album in November. The Blur frontman had originally intended for 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' to be an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, but during lockdown, the 53-year-old singer returned to the music and reformed them into 11 tracks.
Musicmxdwn.com

Damon Albarn Says Blur Members “Have An Idea” of Another Reunion

During an interview with NME about his upcoming solo record, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, Damon Albarn mentioned that Blur “have an idea” for another reunion and stated that Gorillaz are currently working on “carnival-themed music.” His new album is due on November 12 via Transgressive.
ApparelComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears, Palace x Vans, Virgil Abloh, Tyler, The Creator, and more

With the July 4th weekend coming up, you’re going to want to make sure you get yourself looking right before you gobble down a good glizzy while setting off a bottle rocket. Thankfully, many of our favorite brands have dropped some great products to kick off the holiday weekend. Palace is collaborating with Vans for the first time. Virgil Abloh is back with more “Figures of Speech” merch to kick off his exhibition at the Institute of Contemperary Art in Boston. Meanwhile, Denim Tears has released a stellar capsule of graphic apparel that seeks to redefine a common stereotype. And for all those hardcore Tyler, The Creator fans out there, there is some Call Me If You Get Lost merch available.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Damon Albarn shares update on new ‘carnival-themed’ Gorillaz LP, ‘We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record’

Damon Albarn has kept busy as of late. He’s rolling out his sophomore solo LP, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, following a newly inked deal with Transgressive Records, he’s teased a Gorillaz movie in the works, and kept the better part of 2020 soundtracked by an atypical, collaborative album project, Song Machine: Season One: Strange Timez. And while the prolific UK producer has also alluded to a possible Plastic Beach follow-up, in a recent interview with NME, Albarn describes the next Gorillaz album as a return to roots, explaining,
NME

Tyler, The Creator reveals album tracklist featuring Pharrell, Lil Wayne and more

Tyler, The Creator has revealed the tracklist for his new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ – check it out below. The rapper is set to release the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Igor’ tomorrow (June 25), after previewing the project with recent singles ‘Lumberjack’ and ‘WUSYANAME’. Yesterday (June 23), he shared a comical teaser skit titled ‘Brown Sugar Salmon’.
MusicDJBooth

Tyler, The Creator, EST Gee & Headie One Are the Best of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here. We’re fresh off one of the...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Becky Hill & David Guetta, Rudimental, Lorde, more

Becky Hill and David Guetta have released the video for their new single ‘Remember’. Rudimental have released the video for new single ‘Straight From The Heart’, featuring Norskøv. Ski Mask The Slump God has released new mixtape ‘Sin City’. Lady London has released new single ‘Never’. “I bled my soul...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Taylor Swift & Big Red Machine, Janelle Monáe, Logic, more

Taylor Swift features on a new track by Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Big Red Machine project, titled ‘Renegade’. Dessner, of course, co-wrote Swift’s two lockdown albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. The duo’s new album, ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last’, which includes another track featuring Swift, is out on 27 Aug.
MusicNME

Damon Albarn teases concert film for forthcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has posted a teaser for what appears to be a concert film accompanying his forthcoming new album. ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, the Blur frontman’s second solo album, is set to drop on November 12. In the video shared today (July 5), Albarn is...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy