One Liners: Lorde, Damon Albarn, Tyler The Creator, more
Producer Barry Blue has sold his production royalties linked to the catalogue of 1970s funk band Heatwave – including 1976 hit ‘Boogie Nights’ – to One Media IP. “I am extremely proud of my work with Heatwave and look forward to working with One Media IP to ensure that the legacy and integrity of the catalogue is preserved and future-proofed in the best way possible”, says Blue. “It’s hard to believe I am now looking back at a 50-plus year career, and with this new partnership I hope to ensure that my music will be heard for generations to come”.completemusicupdate.com