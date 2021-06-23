One Liners: Lorde, Damon Albarn, Tyler The Creator, more

With the July 4th weekend coming up, you’re going to want to make sure you get yourself looking right before you gobble down a good glizzy while setting off a bottle rocket. Thankfully, many of our favorite brands have dropped some great products to kick off the holiday weekend. Palace is collaborating with Vans for the first time. Virgil Abloh is back with more “Figures of Speech” merch to kick off his exhibition at the Institute of Contemperary Art in Boston. Meanwhile, Denim Tears has released a stellar capsule of graphic apparel that seeks to redefine a common stereotype. And for all those hardcore Tyler, The Creator fans out there, there is some Call Me If You Get Lost merch available.