Colbert Explains Subway’s ‘Soylent Green’ Tuna Secret (Video)

By Samson Amore
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report from the New York Times recently found that Subway’s tuna sandwiches might not be made of tuna at all — which lead late-night host Stephen Colbert to suggest that maybe, just maybe, the sandwich chain is taking a page from “Soylent Green” and serving some unscrupulous meats to its guests.

