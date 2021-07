In June 2020, many Twitch streamers were unhappily surprised with an influx of DMCA takedown requests for recorded clips and videos on their channels. Targeting music copyright issues, these streamers were asked to not use recorded music in their streams under threat of strikes against their accounts. As Twitch works on a three-strikes-you’re-out system, a lot of people were left scrambling to remove content that had been up for any length of time, including years-old clips. Twitch received backlash from the community over this, and there has still not been a good solution to allow streamers to play music as they stream.