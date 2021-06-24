Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Explain How They Chose to Name Their Son after ‘Yellowstone’ Character John Dutton

When it comes to the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone”, fans have learned that we should all expect the unexpected at all times. That was certainly the case in season three as we learn that Jamie Dutton is not an actual Yellowstone Ranch Dutton. Much to his surprise, Jamie discovered he was adopted by the Dutton family as an infant. He makes the shocking discovery when he requests a copy of his birth certificate early in the season. In a state of dismay, he confronts his adopted father, John Dutton, who shares details about the events that led to his adoption. He also seeks out and finds his biological father, Garrett Randall. He learns that his mother was a drug addict and his father killed her after finding his baby sucking on a crack pipe. Randall reveals that killing Jamie’s mother was the only way for him to have a shot at a happy life. It is a mind-blowing revelation, to say the least, and its sets “Yellowstone” on a whole new course.