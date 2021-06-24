Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Explain How They Chose to Name Their Son after ‘Yellowstone’ Character John Dutton
Ready to share the meaning behind his newborn son’s name, Chris Lane has officially stated that the name, Dutton Walker Lane, was inspired by the hit TV series, Yellowstone. While sharing details about the little one’s name, Lane reveals to PopCulture, “You can take on guess where we got that [name] from. [It is] from the TV show Yellowstone.” Chris further explains, “And we really love the name a lot. I know it’s a little different but I think it’s pretty cool.”outsider.com