Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Janelle Monáe and her Wonderland Arts company partner with Sony Music Publishing

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Music Publishing has signed Janelle Monáe and her Wondaland Arts Society company to a worldwide administration agreement. “As an artist who is constantly reinventing myself, I feel like I’m just getting started”, says Monáe. “I am excited about partnering with Big Jon and the rest of my new Sony family to help shape the future of music in the record industry as well as the fashion, and TV and film space”.

completemusicupdate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janelle Monáe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Producer#Wonderland Arts#Sony Music Publishing#Wondaland Arts Society#The Wondaland Arts#Dirty Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
SONY
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Janelle Monáe Shares New Song “Stronger”: Listen

Janelle Monáe has shared a new song titled “Stronger.” The track appears in We the People, a new animated Netflix series about civic engagement. Listen to “Stronger” below. “Stronger” is the latest in a handful of Monáe-involved singles since her 2018 album Dirty Computer. She contributed “Turntables” to the voter...
Books & LiteratureNYLON

Janelle Monáe To Publish A Collection Of Cyberpunk Short Stories

Janelle Monáe is once again expanding her empire: not with a clothing line or a podcast, but by making a jump from sci-fi, cyberpunk albums to science fiction with a capital F, announcing the release of a collection of short stories called The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer. The title directly references her 2018 album Dirty Computer, which features an Afrofuturistic world that the book will expand upon. The book is set to publish in April 2020, and will be in collaboration with several authors.
Books & LiteratureGizmodo

Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer Will Expand in a New Sci-Fi Anthology Book

As much narrative detail as each of Janelle Monáe’s multigenre concept albums are packed with, they’ve all ended having raised more even questions about the larger story being told about time-travelling freedom fighters. There’s still so much that hasn’t been explored about how Cindi Mayweather and Jane 57821's lives interconnect beyond them both being born from Monáe’s imagination, but that all may be about to change in the wake of the artist’s latest project.
Businessradiofacts.com

Sony Music Publishing Signs Global Deal with Relative Music Group

Today, Sony Music Publishing Nashville announced it has signed a global publishing agreement with publishing and artist development company Relative Music Group (“RMG”). Founded in 2017 by father/son duo Dennis and Jesse Matkosky, Relative Music Group has quickly gained prominence as a songwriter-focused development company with its first signed act, Michael Hardy, who recently became a Partner at the company.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Roblox Inks Deal With Sony Music to Bring More Artists Into Its Game

Roblox signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment under which the companies plan to feature more Sony artists in the popular massively multiplayer online game. Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed. The companies said the partnership will “offer a range of new commercial opportunities for Sony Music artists” to reach new fans and generate new revenue streams around virtual entertainment.
MusicBillboard

Publishing Briefs: Downtown Music Services Revs Up; AWOLNATION Catalog SALE!

In publishing, DMS has secured administration deals with British prog rocker Steven Wilson, blues icon Taj Mahal and songwriter Jimmy Hogarth, among others. The firm has also renewed existing deals with beloved singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Tori Amos, along with weirdo rockers Ween and two companies co-founded by Hans Zimmer: Remote Control Publishing and 14th Street Publishing.
New York City, NYcelebrityaccess.com

Sony Music Acquires Todd Moscowitz’s Alamo Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment announced it has acquired a controlling interest in New York-based Alamo Records, the multi-genre artist discovery and development label founded by Todd Moscowitz. Under the terms of the acquisition, Alamo, including its current roster and catalog, will become a new “creative center” within...
MusicStereogum

Janelle Monáe – “Stronger”

Janelle Monáe has mostly been acting these last couple years. Just a few months ago, she became one of the many celebrities to join the cast of Knives Out 2 and last year she led the horror movie Antebellum. Occasionally, she’ll release a new song associated with some media project or another. There’s been “Turntables” (for the aforementioned Antebellum) and “He’s A Tramp” (for Disney’s live action Lady And The Tramp).
TV & VideosBoston Globe

H.E.R. among artists educating kids on civics in new Netflix series

NEW YORK — In addition to making great music, H.E.R. wants to be an active citizen who empowers young people with information. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning recording artist gets to do both in the new animated Netflix series, “We the People.”. Created by Chris Nee and produced by Barack and...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Harry Potter faces a new controversy

After the strong statements of Katie Lung, Harry Potter faces a new scandal after the new statements of a member of the cast. Since it came to the cinema, Harry Potter became one of the most important sagas in cinema. In this way, the years go by but the franchise continues to be a great success. However, it appears that not all of the cast members had such a great time filming the movies. An actress revealed a sad reality that she had to live.
Musiconeedm.com

Diplo Releases “Don’t Be Afraid” with Damian Lazarus & Jungle

Diplo has just unveiled a new track, titled “Don’t Be Afraid” with Damian Lazarus and Jungle, via his own deep house label Higher Ground. He’s been experimenting with different music for well over a decade. This track brings a relaxing vibe and also showcases the versatility of Diplo’s talent. “We...
MusicNME

Laura Mvula: “I’ve heard that I’m ‘frowned upon’ within the music industry”

“It’s like this: imagine if I was going out with some amateur boxer for ages,” Laura Mvula says a few minutes into our Zoom interview. “And then I was like, ‘I’m never dating a boxer again – they’re dickheads.’ But then Anthony Joshua comes along and asks me out. It was exactly like that! I was like, ‘Hmm – OK, let me check my calendar then…’”
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Art park music series continues

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts Winds of Change, a classic rock cover band, for a patriotic Music in the Art Park summer concert, 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 9, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert is free to the public,...
Hip Hoprealitytitbit.com

Who is Shooter Gates on Love and Hip Hop? Age and net worth revealed!

Shooter Gates is known for being on the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast. From age to net worth, Reality Titbit has got it all covered. Following a group of rising stars who are trying to become successful in the rap industry, VH1 highlights their personal struggles, such as relationships.
Musicwfpk.org

Sheryl Crow covers George Harrison on new live album with guest Brandi Carlile

Sheryl Crow has a new album on the way this summer. Live From the Ryman & More captures some of Crow‘s best concert performances. Not only do we get to hear songs played at the the legendary Ryman Auditorium, but also the Ace Theater in Los Angeles and the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island, which is where this particular track was recorded. “Beware of Darkness” was featured on George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass album and has been part of Sheryl Crow‘s live set for some time. Crow was joined by special guest Brandi Carlile on this performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy