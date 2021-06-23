Janelle Monáe and her Wonderland Arts company partner with Sony Music Publishing
Sony Music Publishing has signed Janelle Monáe and her Wondaland Arts Society company to a worldwide administration agreement. “As an artist who is constantly reinventing myself, I feel like I’m just getting started”, says Monáe. “I am excited about partnering with Big Jon and the rest of my new Sony family to help shape the future of music in the record industry as well as the fashion, and TV and film space”.completemusicupdate.com