Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) released a proxy statement with an open letter from the company’s CEO Irwin D. Simon, in which he called on shareholders to support a proposal to be discussed up at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. Simon called on shareholders to support a proposal that will allow the company to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, enabling it to make acquisitions for growth. He also asked shareholders to authorize several amendments and changes to the company’s organizational documents that would expand shareholders' rights.